Israel’s Genocide Campaign in Gaza Enters Its 121st Day

Gaza, MINA – At least two civilians were killed and several others injured this morning in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the city of Deir al-Balah, the central Gaza Strip, as the ongoing Israeli genocide campaign on the enclave marks its 121st day in a row, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported the murder of two civilians and the injury of seven others, including children, in the Israeli bombardment which targeted the Abu Sefer family home in Deir al-Balah with missiles.

In the meantime, the occupying Israeli military launched multiple airstrikes since dawn, concentrating on the central and southern regions of the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, Israeli artillery shelling and naval bombardment were reported in many areas of the war-ravaged territory.

Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of airstrikes on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, while artillery bombardment targeted various areas east and south of the province, resulting in multiple houses catching fire.

In northern Gaza, medical sources at Kamal Adwan Hospital revealed that dozens of corpses for Palestinian individuals were brought to the hospital following the withdrawl of the Israeli troops from the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, for the sixth consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege Al-Shifa Medical Complex, preventing the trapped civilians from leaving the premises amid heavy shelling in the vicinity of the hospital.

In a preliminary toll, the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has resulted in the murder of over 27,238 individuals, the majority of whom are innocent civilians, and over 66,451 injuries.

Worse still, the aggression has resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly 2 million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt—in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)