Israel’s Gallant Warns over Ben-Gvir’s Attempts to Change Status Quo at Al-Aqsa

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned against attempts to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, terming Ben-Gvir’s call as a “dangerous, unnecessary, and irresponsible act.”

“Ben-Gvir’s actions endanger the national security of the State of Israel and its international status,” he warned on X, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“The action carried out by the IDF (Israeli army) yesterday to curb the Hezbollah attack strengthened the State of Israel, Ben-Gvir’s statements – weaken us,” he added

Israeli government officials and opposition leaders are disgruntled with a call by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday to build a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

The extremist minister claimed that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

“The policy allows for prayers on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). There is equal law for Jews and Muslims. I would build a synagogue there,” Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power Party, told Israel’s Army Radio.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers, in full view of Israeli police who fall under the responsibility of the far-right minister. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)