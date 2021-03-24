Israeli Warplanes Attack Parts of Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on points in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents reporting from the region, so far there has been no information on casualties or injuries in the attacks in northern and central Gaza.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee announced on his social media accounts that their warplanes and helicopters had attacked rocket-producing points and Hamas military positions.

“The attack was carried out in response to the rocket launch from Gaza towards Israel last night,” said Adraee.

The Israeli military said the rocket fell into an open area in Israel.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel holds a parliamentary election (Knesset) on Tuesday.

The election is the fourth time in two years as the political stalemate continues. (T/RE1)

