Israeli Special Force Kidnap Palestinian Freed Prisoner and Teacher in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – An Israeli special force kidnapped the freed Palesinian prisoner Nasser Zaidan Jada, 35 years, near the street leading to the Arab American University, in Jenin.

Montaser Samour, director of the Prisoners’ Club in Jenin, stated that Israeli special forces arrested Mr. Nasser Al-Jada while he was in the vicinity of the Arab American University, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Local sources reported that Nasser, who works as a teacher, was arrested while he was driving his vehicle.

Israeli special units disguised in civilian clothes and used a vehicle with a Palestinian license plate intercepted him. They handcuffed him and took him to an unknown destination.

The sources stated that Nasser is married and has a daughter. He is from the town of Burqin in Jenin and has been arrested several times, at the end of which he went on a hunger strike that lasted for 45 days in protest against his administrative detention. The total period of his detention is 4 and a half years. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)