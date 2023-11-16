Israeli Soldiers Raid Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital Twice in 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Wednesday evening raided the Al-Shifa Hospital (RS) in Gaza City. This attack was the second time in less than 24 hours.

Reporting from the Anadolu Agency page on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said bulldozers and Israeli military vehicles raided the hospital complex from the southern entrance.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli soldiers withdrew from the hospital after raiding it in the morning, but maintained the siege. Apart from that, they also prevented any movement within the complex.

Meanwhile, Israeli army tanks and military vehicles have surrounded this hospital for the past week. Israeli authorities have repeatedly said that the hospital is being used as a military command center by the Hamas group.

Accusations that have not been proven, and are strongly denied by the Hamas group. Al-Shifa Hospital was founded in 1948, and is the largest hospital in Gaza with a capacity of 500-700 beds.

The government media office in Gaza said in a statement that the Israeli army had so far targeted 52 health centers and 55 ambulances, while 25 hospitals had run out of service due to bombing or lack of fuel and medical supplies.

According to the latest figures from the Palestinian Authority, since October 7, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed. The number includes more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others injured.

In addition, thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed due to Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

