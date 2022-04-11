Israeli Soldiers Murder Palestinian Mother of Six Kids West of Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of Ghada Ibrahim Al-Aridi, from Bethlehem; After the occupation soldiers shot her directly in the town of Husan.

Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation forces shot Al-Aridi while she was passing on the main street in Al-Muteena area in Husan.

They added that the occupation left the martyr lying on the ground without assistance, before a number of citizens were able to transport her to the hospital via a private car, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reports.

Al-Aridi arrived at Beit Jala Hospital suffering from a cut in the leg artery, in addition to the loss of a large amount of blood, which led to her death.

The martyr Ghada Al-Aridi is in her forties, from Husan village, west of Bethlehem. She is a widow and mother of six children.

The periodic report of the violations of the occupation in the West Bank during the month of March 2022, issued by the Palestine Information Center “Maat”, documented the death of (20) Palestinian civilians and the injury of (612) others, including women, children and the elderly.

The number of shooting attacks carried out by the occupation soldiers and settlers amounted to 175 attacks.

The occupation forces arrested 468 Palestinian citizens, and the number of incursions into various areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem amounted to 420 incursions.

It is noteworthy that the areas of Nablus, Hebron and Jerusalem are the most exposed to Israeli violations, with 509, 342 and 339 violations, respectively. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)