Israeli Soldiers Brutally Assault Palestinian Youth While Arresting Him

Jerusalem, MINA – The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Wednesday, that four Israeli occupation forces assaulted a Palestinian youth at the moment of his arrest last month.

In details, soldiers from the ultra-Orthodox “Netzah Yehuda” battalion, which includes Jewish extremists, beat the Palestinian in the military vehicle after his arrest, then sexually insulted him.

The Israeli military police arrested ten soldiers as part of the investigation into the case, after the Palestinian youth informed the doctor, ​who examined him after his arrest, what happened with him, as signs of assault appeared on him.

According to the Hebrew website, six soldiers were released, while the detention of the rest was extended on suspicion of “committing a crime.” The first session to extend their detention will be held on Thursday, at the Jaffa Military Court.

The newspaper’s website indicated that an indictment is being prepared against the soldiers, while the Israeli military court issued an order prohibiting the publication of the identity of the attacking soldiers. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)