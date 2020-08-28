Israeli Soldiers Arrest and Persecute Palestinian A Youth

Hebron, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Committee reported that on Thursday the Israeli occupation army arrested a young man, Iyad Mahmoud Abu Hashhash, from the Al-Fawar camp in Hebron.

During his arrest, Israeli police perpetrated acts of persecution and harassed him, then took him to an unknown destination.

The Authorities were quoted as saying by Safa as saying the young man was brutally assaulted and beaten with rifle butts, which caused severe injuries to his face, broke his leg and then fainted.

The Authorities added that her brother, Yaqoub, was also severely tortured and beaten, currently lying in a hospital in Hebron.

According to the families of the two young men, the occupation forces raided the family home, ransacked it and then confiscated some money and three gold coins. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)