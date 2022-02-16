Israeli Settlers Storm Courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under Occupation Forces Protection

Jerusalem, MINA – This morning, Wednesday, Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the occupation forces.

Jerusalem sources reported that dozens of settlers, including college students, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.

The periodic report issued by the Hamas media office in the West Bank recorded 71 attacks by settlers during the month of November, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

According to the report, the number of settlers who stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque reached 2365, while the number of Palestinian deportated from the places of residence reached (6) citizens.

In a related context, Palestinian activists launched called all Palestinians to perform the Fajr prayers on Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Activists called the people of Jerusalem, the West Bank and the occupied Palestinian interior to participate collectively in performing the Friday dawn prayer under the title “Dawn of Challenge” in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, in support of the people of Jerusalem and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and to prevent the occupation’s settlement schemes.

Large numbers of Palestinians from the cities and towns of the West Bank and all occupied Palestinian lands head to the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, as part of campaigns launched under the name “Great Dawn Call”.

The “Great Dawn Call” comes as an affirmation of the spiritual connection between the Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque and to deliver a message to the occupation that Palestinian reject all its schemes of Judaization and annexation. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)