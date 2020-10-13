Israeli Settlers Steal Palestinian Olives in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – On Monday, Israeli illegal settlers carried out another act of theft of olives and attacks on Palestinian farmers, a week after the start of the olive harvest season set by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Human rights researcher Mounir Qadus told Ma’an News quoted by MINA, the settlers’ attacks have continued, including lighting fires and preventing farmers from reaching their fields since the start of this season.

Currently, the olive harvest season is smaller than last year, so olive oil is more valuable. So, olive oil is very valuable to all the Palestinian farmers who have waited a long time during these months of the year.

Therefore, he tried by all means to reach his land despite the great risk that the settlers might face.

Qadus added that he was able to photograph and document the theft of olives on Monday by a number of extremist settlers in the Al-Kasarat area near the Hawara checkpoint, south of Nablus, which is land owned by Palestinian resident Yahya Al-Kurd.

LHe recorded the theft and called the Israeli police to the place. The settlers fled after stealing the fruit.

Qadus added that there are dozens of areas in the northern West Bank which the occupation forces prohibit the entry of Palestinian farmers unless after coordinating or obtaining special permission, on the pretext that the area is adjacent to settlements.

According to Israel, Tuesday will be the first day the occupation forces allow farmers, to reach the area. (T/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)