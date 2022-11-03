Israeli Settlers Invade, Profane Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers invaded on Thursday, November 3, the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and performed provocative rituals under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Local Palestinian sources reported that dozens of settlers broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque and organized provocative tours in its courtyards.

On a daily basis, Israeli settlers carry out incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and provocatively perform Talmudic rituals under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation authorities impose restrictions on the Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, regularly banning worshippers from entering the holy Mosque.