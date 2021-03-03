Israeli Settlers Continue to Attack and Storm Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli settlers on Wednesday continued their attacks towards Palestinian citizens’ homes on the outskirts of the town of Hawara, south of Nablus, West Bank, Wafa reported.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Douglas, said that a group of settlers attacked the homes of citizens near the Hawara Country Swimming Pool, and the residents confronted them.

Moreover, Wafa reported on Wednesday that as 106 settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy security from the Israeli occupation forces .

The Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Jerusalem reported that the intruders set out from the Mughrabi Gate and wandered into the courtyards of the mosque in a provocative manner in the form of separate groups.

Meanwhile, dozens of settlers stormed the archaeological site in the town of Sebastia, north of Nablus .

Sebastia Mayor Muhammad Azim told Wafa that the settlers’ action was amid tight protection from the occupation forces, who closed the site to citizens and prevented them from entering it. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)