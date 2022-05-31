Israeli Settlers Continue Provocative Flag-waving Marches in Occupied Territories

West Bank, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli settlers on Monday held provocative marches, waving the Israeli flag, at major West Bank intersections, according to witnesses.

In the north of the West Bank, flag-waving settlers from the illegal Itamar settlement gathered, under heavy army protection, near a military checkpoint in the town of Hawwara, south of Nablus, interrupting traffic and provoking the Palestinians.

WAFA said settlers were also seen on the main road linking Nablus to Jenin. Settlers also attacked Urif high school in the village of Urif, south of Nablus.

The school principal, Ayed al-Qit said settlers, protected by soldiers, throw rocks at the school damaging solar panels as soldiers also fired tear gas canisters at it causing many suffocation cases.

The students were quickly evacuated from the school with the start of the attacks

In the south of the West Bank, settlers from Kiryat Arba settlement walked through Palestinian neighborhoods in the Israeli army-controlled section of the city of Hebron, waving Israeli flags and provoking the local population.

The events came a day after tens of thousands of extremist Israelis marched through the streets of occupied East Jerusalem, attacking Palestinians and their properties, and beating journalists without the Israeli police, who were present in large numbers, doing anything to stop them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)