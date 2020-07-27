Select Language

Israeli Settlers Burn A Mosque in Al-Bireh City

Ramallah, MINA – Mayor Al-Bireh Azzam Ismail said Israeli settlers on Monday morning set fire to a mosque in the city of Al-Bireh, with racist writings sprayed on the walls of the mosque.

“Israeli settlers sneak into the city at night, crossing the walls of the mosque inscribed racist hatred before burning parts,” Azzam said, as Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Religious Affairs condemned the arson, saying the country exposed racist and radical thinking from the occupied state.

“Meanwhile, Israeli settlers must be held accountable for their racism in support of these terror groups,” he said. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

