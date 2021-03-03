Israeli Settlers Attack Romanian Church and Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli sttlers on Tuesday set fire to the entrance to the church’s monastery, and fled, before the church’s priest could extinguish it, Wafa reported.

Settlers also stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under strict protection by the Israeli occupation police .

The Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Jerusalem said that 24 settlers and 65 Jewish students stormed the Al Aqsa squares, from the Mughrabi Gate, and carried out provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals .

Meanwhile, in Nablus, a settler, driving a car, tried to run over a number of civilians near the entrances to the towns of Burqa and Bazaria, north of Nablus.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Douglas, told Wafa that settlers are trying to impose a fait accompli in the area of Jenin and Nablus.

In Qalqilya, a young man from the town of Derstia, northeast of Salfit, was injured this evening, Tuesday, after he was run over by a car driven by a settler who fled.

The father of the young man, Saeed Ali Zaidan, told “Wafa” that a settler ran over his son Ali (25 years), while he was crossing the Al-Fonduq village east of Qalqilya, and he was transferred to Al-Arabi Specialist Hospital in Nablus, to receive treatment, as his injury was described as moderate. (T/RE1)

