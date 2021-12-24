Israeli Settler Murders Palestinian Woman in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian medical sources announced, on Friday morning, the death of a 60-year-old Palestinian woman, after she was run over by a settler near Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses and Palestinian medical sources said that the elderly woman, Ghadeer Masalma, died after being deliberately run over by a settler’s vehicle near the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that the settler attacked the elderly woman and beat her before running over her while she was standing on the side of the road, and then fled.

For days, the settlers have escalated their crimes and brutal attacks against the residents of Palestinian villages in the West Bank, with the full protection and support of the Israeli occupation forces. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)