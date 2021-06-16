Israeli Rabbi Extrimis Israel Leads Provocative Tour in Al-Aqsa Complex

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli extremist rabbi Yehuda Glick on Tuesday led a group of fanatics on a provocative tour of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

As quoted from Wafa, the former member of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) came at a time of heightened tension over Israel’s plans to hold a “flag march”.

The right-wing Israeli rabbi posted a video of himself visiting the holy site.

Dozens of Israeli settlers also stormed the compound through the Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the mosque, under police protection.

Israeli police began allowing settlers in in 2003, despite repeated criticism by the Department of Islamic Endowments, which oversees religious sites in Jerusalem.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa is the third holiest site in the world after Mecca and Medina, while Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, where two Jewish temples stood in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)