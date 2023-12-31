Anti-Zionist Rabbi: Israel’s Most Dangerous Place for Jews

London, MINA – The most prominent Rabbi in England, Elhanan Beck, said that Israel has failed to provide security for the Jewish people to the point that it has become the most dangerous place and it is precisely Muslims throughout history who have saved the Jewish people from targets of persecution in various parts of the world.

“Travel around the world and you will eventually see that the most dangerous place for a Jew today is Israel,” said

Beck, who is a member of the anti-Zionist Jewish movement, Neturei Karta, in an interview with media quoted by Quds Press on Sunday.

Beck claimed to have lived in England for 36 years and concluded that Jews lived in peace and security throughout the world, even in Muslim countries.

“Jews live peacefully outside Israel, not only in the West, but also in the Islamic world,” said the anti-Zionist Orthodox Rabbi.

He said that Israel is completely inconsistent with Jewish beliefs, and that Orthodox Jews have always opposed Zionism and the establishment of Israel.

Orthodox Jews are known as conservatives who strictly adhere to Jewish law. In this context, Beck describes Zionism as a betrayal of God.

“How many countries were founded in the last 75 years?” Have you ever noticed that all the founded countries lived in peace? But the only place in the world where there is not a single day of peace is Israel,” he stressed.

Rabbi Beck emphasized that Orthodox Jews stand against Israel and await its destruction. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)