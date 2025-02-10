Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Parliament has passed a bill changing the name of the West Bank to Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Channel 14 reported on Monday that this measure reaffirms Israel’s historical claim to the territory and represents an effort to reinforce the Jewish identity in the occupied region.

This changing the name has sparked a range of reactions from the international community. Many perceive this move as an attempt by Israel to legitimize its occupation of Palestinian territory and to erase Palestinian identity from the region.

The international community, including the United Nations and most nations does not recognize Israel’s use of the term ‘Judea and Samaria’ and continues to refer to the area as ‘occupied Palestinian territory’.

Previously, in December 2024, US Senator Tom Cotton introduced a draft law aimed at eliminating the use of the term “West Bank” by the U.S. federal government and replacing it with “Judea and Samaria.”

The bill reflected certain political support in the United States for Israel’s historical claims to the territory. []

