SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views

Palestinians wave a flag during a protest against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah. APA image.

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Parliament has passed a bill changing the name of the West Bank to Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Channel 14 reported on Monday that this measure reaffirms Israel’s historical claim to the territory and represents an effort to reinforce the Jewish identity in the occupied region.

This changing the name has sparked a range of reactions from the international community. Many perceive this move as an attempt by Israel to legitimize its occupation of Palestinian territory and to erase Palestinian identity from the region.

The international community, including the United Nations and most nations does not recognize Israel’s use of the term ‘Judea and Samaria’ and continues to refer to the area as ‘occupied Palestinian territory’.

Also Read: Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza

Previously, in December 2024, US Senator Tom Cotton introduced a draft law aimed at eliminating the use of the term “West Bank” by the U.S. federal government and replacing it with “Judea and Samaria.”

The bill reflected certain political support in the United States for Israel’s historical claims to the territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Obstruct Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Gaza: Hamas

TagIsraeli Parliament Approves Law Renaming the West Bank as Judea and Samaria

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Freed Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 13:22 WIB
Europe

Belize Joins South Africa at the ICJ in Israel’s Genocide Case in Gaza

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

More Countries, Oganizations Oppose Trump’s Gaza Plan

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 15:27 WIB
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israel Delays Humanitarian Provisions of Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Government

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 10:02 WIB
America

Trump Offers Early Retirement Program to 2 Million Federal Employees

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

New 42 Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:19 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim, Hamas: “Victory for the will of Our People”

  • 8 hours ago
People in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire Again, Kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Local MER-C volunteers prepare food to be distributed to Gaza residents in Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food to Palestinians in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 21:08 WIB
America

Netanyahu’s Visit to the US is an Insult to International Justice

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 18:16 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us