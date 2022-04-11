Select Language

Israeli Officer Kills Israeli Settler thinking He Was Palestinian

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Ashkelon, MINA – Yesterday evening, Hebrew media announced that an Israeli officer had killed a Jewish settler in Ashkelon, thinking he was Palestinian.

According to the media, the commander of the Binyamin Regional Brigade, Colonel Eliaf El-Baz, shot a young man who tried to seize the weapon of a female soldier, killing him, and it was found later that he was an Israeli settler.

Hebrew Channel 12 also reported that the settler killed in Ashkelon had escaped from a mental institution.

In this regard, a state of great confusion and fear prevails in the occupation state following the escalation of resistance operations carried out by Palestinian youth everywhere in response to the ongoing crimes committed against them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

