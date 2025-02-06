SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Offensive in West Bank Enters 16th Day, 30 Palestinians Detained

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

10 Views

Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli army’s offensive in the occupied northern West Bank entered its 16th day on Wednesday with at least 30 Palestinians detained, including a child and former detainees in the past 24 hours, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Israel launched Operation Iron Wall in Jenin and its refugee camp on January 21, killing 25 Palestinians to date.

On January 27, the military expanded its offensive to Tulkarm, where four Palestinians were killed, and on Sunday, it extended to the Tamoun and Al-Far’a refugee camps in Tubas Governorate.

On Wednesday morning, an Israeli drone bombed an area in Tamoun, south of Tubas, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported. The report noted that on Tuesday drones bombed eight areas in the town. No casualties were reported.

Also Read: Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

The Israeli occupation forces continue to storm and besiege the town of Tamoun and the Far’a camp, south of Tubas, for the fourth consecutive day. In Tamoun, the occupation forces continue to raid and search dozens of homes and detain their owners.

Israeli occupation forces also announced on Wednesday the imposition of a curfew in Tamoun. It was announced via loudspeakers that the ban on movement in the town would last until next Friday, according to WAFA.

On Tuesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said Israel had displaced 5,000 families during its offensive in the northern West Bank.

The escalation in the occupied territory followed the Gaza ceasefire deal that came into effect on January 19, after more than one year of Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians and devastated the enclave. []

Also Read: Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIsraeli offensive Palestinian detainees

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Offensive in West Bank Enters 16th Day, 30 Palestinians Detained

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Implement Neglect, Starvation Policies to Palestinian Detainees

  • Monday, 11 November 2024 - 08:44 WIB
Palestine

At Least 9,623 Palestinians Detained in Israeli Prisons

  • Tuesday, 2 July 2024 - 22:18 WIB
Palestine

50 Palestinians from Gaza Released by Israel Show Signs of Torture

  • Monday, 1 July 2024 - 17:29 WIB
Palestine

Israel Detain 19 Palestinians in West Bank in Predawn Raids

  • Saturday, 22 June 2024 - 11:39 WIB
Palestine

At Least 12 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Occupation Forces from West Bank

  • Thursday, 13 June 2024 - 17:16 WIB
Load More
Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 13:52 WIB
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
International

Six Arab Countries Reject the Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 08:55 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 10:42 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 11:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:29 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tubas (foto: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Continue Large-scale Military Attacks in South of Tubas

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

  • 4 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us