Israeli Offensive in West Bank Enters 16th Day, 30 Palestinians Detained

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli army’s offensive in the occupied northern West Bank entered its 16th day on Wednesday with at least 30 Palestinians detained, including a child and former detainees in the past 24 hours, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Israel launched Operation Iron Wall in Jenin and its refugee camp on January 21, killing 25 Palestinians to date.

On January 27, the military expanded its offensive to Tulkarm, where four Palestinians were killed, and on Sunday, it extended to the Tamoun and Al-Far’a refugee camps in Tubas Governorate.

On Wednesday morning, an Israeli drone bombed an area in Tamoun, south of Tubas, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported. The report noted that on Tuesday drones bombed eight areas in the town. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to storm and besiege the town of Tamoun and the Far’a camp, south of Tubas, for the fourth consecutive day. In Tamoun, the occupation forces continue to raid and search dozens of homes and detain their owners.

Israeli occupation forces also announced on Wednesday the imposition of a curfew in Tamoun. It was announced via loudspeakers that the ban on movement in the town would last until next Friday, according to WAFA.

On Tuesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said Israel had displaced 5,000 families during its offensive in the northern West Bank.

The escalation in the occupied territory followed the Gaza ceasefire deal that came into effect on January 19, after more than one year of Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians and devastated the enclave. []

