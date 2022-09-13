Israeli Occupation Warships Detain Four Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation Warships detained today, Tuesday, four Palestinian fishermen offshore Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Nizar Ayyash, head of the Palestinian fishermen’s syndicate, said that the Israeli occupation navy seized two Palestinian boats, while the Egyptian army detained two Palestinian fishermen with their boat offshore Gaza.

Nizar Ayyash said that the four Palestinian detainees held by the Israeli occupation are Bayan Khamis Bakr, Rami Ezzat Bakr, Mahmoud Yahya Bakr and Muhammad Nahid Bakr.

The sources confirmed the fishermen, Uday Musaad Bakr and Ahmed Mahmoud al-Louh, were detained by the Egyptian authorities, accompanied by the boat they were working on. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)