Gaza, MINA – Israeli navy boats shot rubber-coated metal bullets at Gaza fishermen while sailing on the northern Gaza coast today injuring two, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

They said the navy opened fire at the fishermen injuring two with rubber bullets, who were admitted to hospital for treatment.

The fishermen were forced to cut their work short and return to shore to avoid being hit by the Israeli gunfire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)