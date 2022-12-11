Israeli Occupation Releases Palestinian Journalist Bushra Al-Taweel

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation released today, Sunday, the Palestinian journalist Bushra Al-Taweel after six months of administrative detention in the occupation prisons, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Bushra Al-Taweel was received at the Salem military checkpoint by her father, Jamal Al-Taweel, and her family members, in an atmosphere of joy for her aunt, after a long wait to meet her.

The occupation forces had arrested Al-Taweel on the 21st of last March, at the Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, and ordered her administrative detention three times.

Last November, Israeli occupation forces detained 380 Palestinian citizens, including 41 children and 11 women, from various Palestinian cities according to Palestine Center for Prisoner Studies.

According to Palestinian sources, the number of violations by the occupation forces against Palestinian journalists during the month of November reached 17 violations, including 10 cases of arrest.

The number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons is 4650 detainees, including 32 female detainees, most of them are detained in Damon Prison in Haifa, 175 minors, and 730 administrative detainees, according to Palestinian statistics. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)