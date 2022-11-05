Israeli Occupation Releases Palestinian Detainee

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation court released on Saturday, November 5, 2022, a Palestinian young man from the Old City of Jerusalem, on the condition of home confinement, while it extended the detention of others, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Wadi Hilweh Information Center said that the occupation authorities released the young man, Muhammad Sharifa, from the Bab Hetta neighborhood in the old city of Jerusalem, and imposed on him 10 days of house arrest.

Sharifa was detained by Israeli occupation forces on the 22nd of last October after they stormed his house in the Bab Hatta neighborhood, during which he was severely beaten and injured by rubber bullets.

In a related context, the occupation court extended the detention of the young man, Mohammad Al-Abbasi, and the boy, Amin Al-Abbasi, for next Monday, knowing that they were detained by the Israeli forces after storming their homes in the Ain al-Lawza neighborhood in the town of Silwan.

The Israeli occupation forces carry out raids and arrest campaigns against Palestinians throughout the West Bank on a daily basis without prior warning.

Until the end of October 2022, the number of Palestinian detainees in the occupation prisons reached about 4,700 detainees, including 30 female detainees, about 190 minors, and 800 administrative detainees, including two females. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)