Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories ‘Unlawful’: ICJ

The Hague, MINA – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday issued an advisory opinion finding Israel’s decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories to be “unlawful” and should be brought to an end “as as rapidly as possible”, Wafa reports.

Delivering the court’s findings, ICJ President Nawaf Salam said that Israel must make reparations to Palestinians for damages caused by its occupation, adding that the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and all states have an obligation not to recognize Israel’s occupation as legal.

“The sustained abuse of Israel of its position as an occupying power through annexation and an assertion of permanent control over the occupied Palestinian territory and continued frustration of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination violates fundamental principles of international law and renders Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful,” he said.

Among other comments, he said that the “transfer by Israel of settlers” to the occupied territories was contrary to the Geneva Convention, adding that Israel’s occupation of natural resources is “inconsistent with Palestinians’ right to sovereignty over natural resources.”

He added that Israel must end colonial settlement construction immediately and that existing colonies must be removed, according to the 83-page advisory opinion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)