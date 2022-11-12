Israeli Occupation Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warships attacked on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, two Palestinian fishermen offshore northern Gaza, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Attacking defenseless Palestinian fishermen, the occupation warships opened fire at fishermen’s small fishing boats while fishing offshore Gaza City and pursued them forcing them to leave the sea.

Palestinian fishermen in Gaza are exposed to continuous attacks by the Israeli occupation navy on a daily basis, including shootings, arrests, and confiscation of their boats.

The Palestinian Al Mezan Center indicates that, since the beginning of the current year 2022, the Israeli occupation committed 402 violations of the right of Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza sea, during which they detained 54 fishermen, including 7 children, It wounded 19 fishermen, including 3 children, and confiscated 19 fishing boats. (LKG/RE1)

