Israeli Occupation Launches Violent Airstrikes at Several Sites in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes launched several raids in separate areas of the Gaza Strip today, Tuesday, in response to the incendiary balloons launched from Gaza as Israel claims.

According to local sources, the Israeli warplanes targeted, with five missiles, the Qadisiyah site, west of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

At least one missile was fired at the Al-Khalil site, east of Gaza City, and the Israeli airstrikes targeted the Jabari site, east of Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, knowing that those sites belong to the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Local sources reported that the Palestinian factions fired anti-aircraft missiles towards the Israeli warplanes over the Gaza Strip.

In turn, the occupation army claimed that air force fighters attacked several Hamas sites, in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Strip.

A spokesman for the occupation army said, “The Air Force fighters attacked a Hamas weapons production site in Khan Yunis, the entrance to a tunnel in Jabalia town, and a missile launcher in the Shejaia neighborhood, in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Strip.”

The Israeli attack on Gaza came several hours after nine fires broke out on Monday evening in the Eshkol settlement, adjacent to the Gaza Strip, suspected to be caused by incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip. (L-K-G/RE1)

