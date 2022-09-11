Israeli Occupation Forces Palestinian Woman to Self-Demolish Her home in Silwad

Silwad, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces forced on Sunday, September 11, 2022, a Palestinian woman to demolish her house in the town of Silwan, in occupied Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that the Israeli occupation forced the Palestinian Nisreen Abu Tayeh to self-demolish her house in the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the pretext of building without a permit.

Abu Tayeh said that she was forced to demolish her house, which shelters her four orphaned children, to avoid paying heavy fines if the Israeli occupation mechanisms demolish it.

The Israeli occupation practices the south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque demolition of Palestinian homes and properties since its establishment in 1948, as it has destroyed more than 500 Palestinian villages and towns until now. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)