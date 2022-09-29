Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Child in Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli occupation chased on Thursday the Palestinian child, Rayan Yasser Suleiman, 7 years old, which led to his murder by falling, in the town of Taqu’, southeast of Bethlehem.

Local Palestinian sources said that the Israeli occupation soldiers pursued Palestinian school students in the “Khirbet al-Deir” area in Tekoua, while they were returning to their homes, which led to the fall of the child Rayan from a high place, and he was taken to the hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Suleiman had arrived at the emergency department of Beit Jala Governmental Hospital, and his heart had stopped and that all doctors’ attempts to revive him had not succeeded.

This morning, the occupation forces raided the Palestinian “Al-Hajriya” Elementary Intermediate School in the southern area of ​​Hebron, raided the classrooms, and assaulted teachers and students, injuring a number of them.

It is noteworthy that 35 children have been killed by the Israeli occupation bullets, since the beginning of this year, 19 of them in the West Bank, and 16 in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)