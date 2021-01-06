Israeli Occupation Forces Halt Work on an Agricultural Road in Northern Jordan Valley

Tubas, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday halted work on an agricultural road to the east of Tayasir village, east of Tubas city in the northern Jordan Valley, according to a local activist, WAFA reported.

Mutaz Bisharat, an official in charge of monitoring Israeli colonial activities in the Jordan Valley, said that Israeli soldiers stormed the area east of the village and impounded a bulldozer belonging to a contractor who was laying the groundwork for a new agricultural road funded by the Ministry of Local Government.

Israeli occupation forces often impound excavators involved in the construction of new roads in the occupied Jordan Valley, which Israel said before that it intends to annex despite international outcry and therefore prevents Palestinians from developing it.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)