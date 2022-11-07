Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Two Palestinian Boys in  Silwan

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained today two Palestinian boys from the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces detained the two boys, Zaid Abu Qwaider and Muhammad Sawalha, from Ein Al-Lawza neighborhood in Silwan, and took them to the Israeli Al-Maskobiya investigation center.

In the same context, the occupation authorities extended the detention of the two Jerusalemite boys, Mustafa al-Abassi and Khalil al-Aawar, until next Wednesday, after they detained them in the morning from their relatives’ homes in Silwan. (LKG/RE1)

