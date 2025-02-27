14,000 Gaza Residents Missing and 3,000 Detained by Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Center for Political and Development Studies has reported that over 14,000 people are missing in Gaza, with between 2,000 and 3,000 individuals detained by the Israeli Prison Service, Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, most of the missing are believed to be trapped under rubble or in areas blocked by Israeli occupation forces.

The occupation forces have imposed restrictions that prevent accurate documentation of the missing and hinder rescue teams from searching for survivors.

The Palestinian Information Center has called for international pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian teams access to affected areas and for improved documentation using forensic equipment and DNA testing to identify the victims. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

