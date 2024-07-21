9,750 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces Since October 7th

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have detained more than 9,750 individuals from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the start of the ongoing all-out aggression against the Palestinian people on October 7th, 2023, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) and the Prisoners Affairs Authority.

In a joint statement released today, the two organizations detailed that these detentions include individuals taken from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure, and others who were taken hostage, WAFA reported.

Over the past two days alone, Israeli forces have detained at least 26 individuals from the West Bank, including a girl, a journalist, and former prisoners. The arrests were spread across most governorates of the West Bank.

The Israeli occupation continues its arrest campaigns, conducting widespread raids and brutal beatings, threatening detainees and their families. Additionally, there have been extensive reports of destruction and vandalism of civilian homes.

These detention campaigns represent one of the most systematic policies employed by Israeli forces, serving as a central tool in their strategy of collective punishment against civilians amidst the ongoing aggression and systematic destruction in Gaza. (T/R3/RE1)

