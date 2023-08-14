Israeli Occupation Forces Detain eight Palestinians in the Occupied Territories

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces today, Monday detained eight Palestinians during raids at their homes in the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and other sources, WAFA reported.

Three Palestinians were detained at Jalazone refugee camp, near Ramallah, including two siblings, and a fourth was detained from the nearby town of Birzeit, according to Palestinian security sources.

One person was detained in Qabatiya, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and another, a 62-year-old former prisoner, was detained during a raid at his home in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, said local sources.

In the southern West Bank city of Hebron, the Israeli forces detained one person.

One person was also detained in Jerusalem, said the PPS.(T/R3/RE1)

