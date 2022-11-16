Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched at dawn today, Wednesday a campaign of arrests against Palestinians, which were widely concentrated in the Nablus governorate, in the northern West Bank, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces raided many Palestinian towns and cities and detained Palestinian citizens from inside their houses after terrorizing their families.

The Israeli soldiers detained no less than 10 Palestinian citizens from different occupied Palestinian camps, villages, and towns in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces have been escalating their violent raids in the West Bank and Jerusalem since the start of 2022. On a semi-daily basis, West Bank residents wake up to the Israeli military invading their towns and cities.

Only in October 2022, Israeli forces detained about 690 Palestinians in West Bank and Jerusalem. In addition, the Israeli raids resulted in the killing of 30 Palestinians. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)