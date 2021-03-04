Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 15 Palestinians from Occupied Territories

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Thursday detained 15 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) and security sources.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces rounded up five Palestinians from Isawiyya neighborhood, WAFA reported.

In the confrontations that broke out in the neighborhood during the raid, the Israeli forces sprayed homes with skunk water, said sources.

In Bethlehem district in the south of the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces raided al-Khader town, south of the city, where they detained two Palestinians, including a former prisoner.

They also detained a 16-year-old boy after storming and ransacking his parents’ house in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

In Ramallah district, PPS said a predawn Israeli army raid in Safa village, west of Ramallah, resulted in the detention of a local resident.

Similar military raids were carried out in Shuqba village, west of Ramallah, and the al-Bireh city neighborhood of Jabal Taweel. Neither detentions nor injuries were reported though.

In the northern West Bank, an Israeli military force raided Sebastia town, northwest of Nablus city, where they searched several houses and detained three residents, including an 18-year-old youth.

In Jenin district, PPS said that soldiers arrived at Jenin refugee camp, where they re-arrested two former prisoners.(T/R3/RE1)

