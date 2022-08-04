Israeli Occupation Demolishes Palestinian House in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli municipality on Wednesday demolished a house for the Abu Asinina family in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Eyewitnesses stated that the occupation forces, in large numbers, accompanied by municipality crews and vehicles, stormed the Abu Tayeh neighborhood in Silwan, surrounded a house for the Abu Asininiya family, emptied its contents, and then demolished it.

Witnesses added that the forces imposed a closure on the entire area, during which they assaulted the youths by pushing them away from the demolition area.

The occupation forces arrested two young men from the Abu Sneina family, coinciding with the closure of the house.

Jerusalemite Hazem Abu Sneina said, “I was informed that there was a decision to demolish, but no date was set, and we were trying through the occupation courts to prevent the decision, and I got a decision from the court that the final ruling would be issued after 20 days. But they did not recognize the papers and proceeded with the demolition.”

Abu Sneineh explained that the demolition began suddenly and in a barbaric manner, while occupation forces prevented him from taking anything from the belongings of the house, which consists of an area of ​​115 meters and includes about 8 members of his family. (LKG/RE1)

