Israeli Occupation Allows Thousands of Settlers to Storm Al-Aqsa on Saturday and Sunday

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation police decided to allow 3,000 Israeli settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday and Sunday.

The Israeli “Kan” channel stated that the storming would be in memory of the so-called “destruction of the First and Second Temples,” as they would be allowed to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups of up to seven for a period of 30 minutes.

The blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is exposed to daily incursions by Israeli settlers in the morning and evening periods, with the exception of Friday and Saturday.

These incursions increases on Jewish holidays and occasions, in an attempt by the occupation to impose a temporal division in Al-Aqsa. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)