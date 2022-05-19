Israeli Occupation Allows Jewish Settler Flag Parade Through Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities have decided to allow the Flag Parade of the Jewish settlers to pass through Jerusalem’s Old City, including the Bab al-Amud gate.

Hebrew media reported, Israel’s Minister of Homeland Security, Omer Bar-Lev on Wednesday, approved the annual march to commemorate Israel’s occupation of Jerusalem, on Sunday, May 29.

The approval to allow the settlers’ march came at the same time as the head of the Lahava extremist organization, Bentzi Gopstein, to dismantle the Dome of the Sakhrah, to inaugurate the alleged Temple in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Quds Press reports.

Jewish extremist organizations announced on social networks, calls for mobilization next week, in order to storm the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and initiate plans to demolish the Dome of the Sakhra, and start construction of the temple.

Right-wing elements celebrate Al-Quds Day at the Hebrew event, when organizing the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the 28th of Ramadan last year, and at the Battle of the Jerusalem Sword. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)