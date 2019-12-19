Select Language

Israeli Military Claims Its Airstrikes Bomb Hamas Weapon Factory

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli military said its air force had bombed a building which is claimed as own of  Palestinian Islamic Group Hamas weapons factory in the Gaza Strip before dawn on Thursday.

The attack was carried out after Gaza’s rockets fired into Israeli territory.

The rocket warning sirens roared in the town of Sderot and other communities near the Gaza border, shortly after midnight, shocking Jews and forcing them to flee to bomb shelters.

Israeli Military said only one projectile was fired from Gaza and intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

The rocket attack came a day after an Israeli plane shot dead a Palestinian.

There was no comment from Hamas about the facilities that Israel attacked on Thursday morning. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

