Israeli Forces to Demolish Palestinian Health Clinic in Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Sunday ordered the demolition of a health clinic in the village of Birin, near the town of Yatta in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron, according to local sources.

According Wafa, Rateb Jabour, a local anti-settlement activist said that an Israeli army force broke into the village and informed residents of an army order to demolish the health clinic, under the pretext that it was built without an Israeli permission.

The village is located in an area classified as Area C, the more than 60 percent of the occupied West Bank under Israeli civil and military control.

Israel refuses to permit virtually any Palestinian construction in Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of the occupied West Bank, forcing residents to build without obtaining rarely-granted permits to meet their housing and expansion demands.

In contrast, Israel much more easily gives the estimated 600,000 Israeli settlers there building permits and provides them with roads, electricity, water and sewage systems that remain inaccessible to many neighboring Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)