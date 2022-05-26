Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Workers in East Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Israeli forces Thursday morning chased and shot Palestinian workers close to a cluster of villages, west and east of Jenin, according to local and security sources, Wafa reports.

They said that the heavily-armed soldiers stormed At-Tayba, ‘Anin, Faqqu‘a and Tura villages, and fired stun grenades, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets towards workers as the latter were heading to their workplaces inside Israel, causing a number to suffocate from tear gas inhalation.

Hundreds of Palestinians work in Israel without a permit and often police chase them and detain them before sending them back to the occupied West Bank where work is more scarce than in Israel and pay is much less.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads and various other physical obstructions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)