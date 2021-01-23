Select Language

Latest
-418 min. agoIsraeli Forces Shoot Down Drone From Lebanon
-415 min. agoIsraeli Soldiers and Settlers Attack Palestinian Activists and Journalists
-408 min. agoOCHA: Israel Displaces 34 Palestinians Within Two Weeks
-404 min. agoIsraeli Military Fire at Palestinian Farmers
-272 min. agoChina Allow Its Cost Guards to Shoot Foreign Ships
Middle East

Israeli Forces Shoot Down Drone From Lebanon

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Forces shot down a drone crossing Israeli airspace from Lebanon, an Israeli military spokesman said.

The drone was “monitored and tracked during the incident,” Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter, Nahar Net reported on Saturday, January 23

“The Israeli army will continue to work to prevent any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” he added

Meanwhile, Israeli media reports said the drone, which only had the ability to record the footage, was shot down over an Israeli settlement in Hanita after penetrating Israeli airspace only 150 meters away. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news