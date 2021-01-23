Israeli Forces Shoot Down Drone From Lebanon

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Forces shot down a drone crossing Israeli airspace from Lebanon, an Israeli military spokesman said.

The drone was “monitored and tracked during the incident,” Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter, Nahar Net reported on Saturday, January 23

“The Israeli army will continue to work to prevent any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” he added

Meanwhile, Israeli media reports said the drone, which only had the ability to record the footage, was shot down over an Israeli settlement in Hanita after penetrating Israeli airspace only 150 meters away. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)