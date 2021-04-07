Select Language

Israeli Forces Prevents Event on Elections in Jerusalem

Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian protester during protest against bulldozing operations carried out by the occupation bulldozers near the village of Aqraba, south of the West Bank city of Nablus on 3 March2020. [Ayman Nobani/ WAFA]

Jerusalem, MINA – The occupation forces arrested Adel Abu Zneid, director of the Fatah district office in occupied Jerusalem, and director of the “Ambassador” hotel in Sheikh Jarrah Sami Abu Dayya, and summoned others, after preventing an event about the elections, Wafa reported.

The candidates for the “Fatah” movement in Jerusalem also handed reports to the director of the Prisoner Club, Nasser Qaws, and Ghada Abu Rabee ‘, in addition to the director of the holy sites in the “Fatah” region, Awad Al-Salaymeh, and Al-Maqdisi, Ahed Al-Rishq, reports to review their intelligence at the “Al-Maskobiyya” investigation center .

The occupation raids several neighborhoods in Hebron and searches a house

The occupation forces raided several neighborhoods in the city of Hebron and searched the house of the citizen Jaafar Noah Abu Aisha, and tampered with its contents in the Nnqur area, southwest of the city. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

