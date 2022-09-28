Israeli Forces Detain Several Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) detained on Tuesday, September 27, four several Palestinians, including women and journalists, coinciding with the settlers incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, Days of Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces forced four Palestinian women to leave the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and handed them summons for interrogation.

In addition, Israeli occupation forces detained two female journalists at one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque before releasing them hours later.

Earlier today, IOF detained four young Palestinian men while paving a way for Jewish settlers to continue their raids and perform provocative dances at the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa.

For the second day in a row, hundreds of Israeli settlers continued their invasions to Al-Aqsa, performing provocative rituals under the protection of Israeli occupation forces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)