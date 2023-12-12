Select Language

Latest
-167 min. agoVolunteer of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Farid Al-Ayubi, Arrives in Indonesia
9 hours agoNGO: Tally of Palestinians Detained by Israel in West Bank Rises to 3,810
9 hours agoIsraeli Forces Detain 50 Palestinians from the West Bank
10 hours ago18.205 People Killed, 50.000 Injured in Israeli Aggression on Gaza
10 hours ago‘War must Stop Now:’ UN Envoys Visit Rafah Border with Gaza
Slideshow

Israeli Forces Detain 50 Palestinians from the West Bank

Photo: WAFA

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday detained 50 Palestinians in raids at their homes across the occupied West Bank, including two women, WAFA reported.

In Ramallah, the occupation forces detained 22 people, including Wasim Snaiber, who was shot by the soldiers by live bullets, and a woman.

The Israeli forces detained 12 people from Bethlehem, six from Hebron, two from Nablus, one from Tubas and six from Jenin, including a woman.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Also Read:  BURNT BABY'S UNCLE SLAMS NETANYAHU'S INACTION
Tags:
Related news