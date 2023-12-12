Israeli Forces Detain 50 Palestinians from the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday detained 50 Palestinians in raids at their homes across the occupied West Bank, including two women, WAFA reported.

In Ramallah, the occupation forces detained 22 people, including Wasim Snaiber, who was shot by the soldiers by live bullets, and a woman.

The Israeli forces detained 12 people from Bethlehem, six from Hebron, two from Nablus, one from Tubas and six from Jenin, including a woman.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)