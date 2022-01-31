Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian House under Construction

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces demolished on Sunday, a Palestinian house under construction in the village of Al-Aqaba, east of Tubas.

The official of the Jordan Valley file, Moataz Basharat, said that the occupation forces, with military reinforcements, stormed the village, and proceeded to demolish a 220-square-meter house belonging to Ismail Taleb, and arrested his brother Yassin, and seized his private vehicle, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The occupation authorities had recently notified the house demolition, while the Supreme Court of the occupation rejected a petition to stop the demolition and issued a demolition order.

In a related context, a UN report revealed, in November of last year, that “the rate of demolition and confiscation of Palestinian homes in their occupied lands since 1967 increased by 21% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2020,” while the number of The Palestinian displaced increased by 28% during the same period, according to a report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). (LKG/RE1)

