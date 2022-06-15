Select Language

Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian House Southeast of Jerusalem

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Jerusalem, MINA – Today, Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces demolished a house in the town of Sur Baher, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces, accompanied by heavy vehicles, stormed Wadi Al-Homs in the town of Sur Baher, surrounded a house belonging to the Palestinian Raba’a family, and began to demolish it.

The occupation authorities practice in a daily basis the policy of illegal demolition of Palestinian homes in order to replace them with Israeli settlers and expand their settlement projects. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

