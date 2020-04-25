Israeli Forces Attack Participants of Peaceful Action in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces attacked peaceful protest participants in the village of Kafr Qaddum on Friday. A young man was shot dead and dozens of others limp.

The peaceful march criticized the occupation government’s plan to annex the West Bank, and demanded the opening of village roads that are closed for more than 16 years.

The Coordinator of Popular Resistance in Kafr Qaddum, Murad Shtaiwi, said Israeli soldiers invaded the village and fired rubber bullets, live ammunition and tear gas canisters at residents, and homes.

A 21-year-old young man was injured in his stomach, with a rubber-coated metal bullet.

The march called on people to increase popular resistance in all locations to stop the new Israeli annexation decision. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)